AccuWeather: Windy And Cold Today

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TODAY: Wind chills are in the twenties this morning! It's a cold start to the day with abundant sunshine. This afternoon some cumulus clouds will develop and the winds will pick up the near 35mph. We'll have a high of 52, but afternoon ind chills at best in the middle 40s.

FRIDAY: It's a chilly start with wind chills around the freezing mark. We'll have mostly sunny skies with a nice bump in afternoon temperatures. High: 64.

SATURDAY: Look for sunshine in the morning giving way to clouds in the afternoon. After a high in in the upper 60s, temperatures will be falling into upper 50s during the Union's 8 p.m. home opener. Keep an eye on the forecast as rain may arrive at some point during the game. It continues to rain overnight.

SUNDAY: It's a rainy start before we dry out and brighten up during the afternoon. But, the winds pick up in the afternoon. High: 65.

MONDAY: It's a mostly sunny and breezy start to the work week, with a high of 65.

TUESDAY: Look for a mostly sunny day with a mild high of 74.

WEDNESDAY: Look for a partly sunny, warmer afternoon with a high near 80.

