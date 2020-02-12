weather

AccuWeather: Windy and colder today, nicer Wednesday

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We're seeing plenty of sunshine today, but it's a one-day return of that wintry "feel" with a high of just 38 and strong, blustery winds. Gusts could reach 35 mph or higher through the afternoon with wind chills in the 20s most of the time. You'll want a heavy coat and gloves if you're heading out today.

TONIGHT: Skies are clear, but it remains cold with a low of 29 in Philadelphia and some suburbs dipping into the mid-20s. However, winds will be a lot lower.

WEDNESDAY: A cold start (temperatures in the 20s at dawn) will quickly give way to milder air and by mid-afternoon, we'll shoot all the way up to a more pleasant 54. Look for another day of abundant sun.

THURSDAY: We have partly sunny skies and a cooler high of 46. Winds will increase during the afternoon and as a result, it will feel a bit colder later in the day.

FRIDAY: This looks like a blustery, chilly end to the work week with partial sunshine and a high of just 44.

SATURDAY: We have a somewhat chilly start to the weekend with partly sunny skies, temperatures a bit below freezing at dawn and another chilly high around 44.

SUNDAY: Things begin to turn for the better again. After a chilly start near freezing at dawn, the afternoon high climbs to a more comfortable 49. We also have a ton of sun!

MONDAY: The milder trend continues and so does our prolonged dry spell. Look for partly sunny skies with a high of 52.

TUESDAY: Clouds will mix with some sun. We still look dry. The high improves to 58. Some areas could even touch 60!

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweatherinstagram stories
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
WEATHER
Snow-weary residents dig out again in Montgomery County
"Snow angels" help dig out Action News van
Rep. Ocasio-Cortez visiting Houston, raises millions for Texas
Veteran dies from hypothermia while seeking oxygen after Texas power loss
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Data shows Philadelphia suburbs being short-changed on vaccines
Action News Troubleshooters: Be wary of home warranty plans
Police ID 3 suspects wanted in attack on pizzeria owner
Philly's FEMA mass vaccination site hits snag before it opens
NJ schools must teach diversity, inclusion under new law
Stimulus check updates: What to expect from Senate this week
CHOP doctor working with former NICU patient 25 years later
Show More
Pa. lifts out-of-state travel restrictions, increases event limits
Officer, dispatcher honored for helping mother who went into labor at home
Korkmaz, Milton come off bench, spark 76ers rout of Indiana
Restaurant owners encourage customers to donate food instead of tips
Miguel Cardona confirmed by Senate as education secretary
More TOP STORIES News