AccuWeather: Windy and colder today, nicer Wednesday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We're seeing plenty of sunshine today, but it's a one-day return of that wintry "feel" with a high of just 38 and strong, blustery winds. Gusts could reach 35 mph or higher through the afternoon with wind chills in the 20s most of the time. You'll want a heavy coat and gloves if you're heading out today.
TONIGHT: Skies are clear, but it remains cold with a low of 29 in Philadelphia and some suburbs dipping into the mid-20s. However, winds will be a lot lower.
WEDNESDAY: A cold start (temperatures in the 20s at dawn) will quickly give way to milder air and by mid-afternoon, we'll shoot all the way up to a more pleasant 54. Look for another day of abundant sun.
THURSDAY: We have partly sunny skies and a cooler high of 46. Winds will increase during the afternoon and as a result, it will feel a bit colder later in the day.
FRIDAY: This looks like a blustery, chilly end to the work week with partial sunshine and a high of just 44.
SATURDAY: We have a somewhat chilly start to the weekend with partly sunny skies, temperatures a bit below freezing at dawn and another chilly high around 44.
SUNDAY: Things begin to turn for the better again. After a chilly start near freezing at dawn, the afternoon high climbs to a more comfortable 49. We also have a ton of sun!
MONDAY: The milder trend continues and so does our prolonged dry spell. Look for partly sunny skies with a high of 52.
TUESDAY: Clouds will mix with some sun. We still look dry. The high improves to 58. Some areas could even touch 60!
