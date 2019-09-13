Weather

African-American Museum in Philadelphia announces Bahamas relief effort

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The African-American Museum in Philadelphia is spearheading efforts to help those in the Bahamas who survived Hurricane Dorian.

Museum officials announced a huge fund-raising campaign, to send relief efforts there.

Remy Duncombe, who is a native of the Bahamas but has lived in Philadelphia since 2001, will lead the local effort to raise money for his homeland.

The museum has set up a website for those wanting to donate money towards the relief effort.

You can visit that website by clicking or tapping here.
