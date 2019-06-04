Watch more on Cecily's Zoo Adventures below.
Cecily Tynan visits with the Red Pandas during Zoo Adventures
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Action News meteorologist Cecily Tynan visits with the Red Pandas during Zoo Adventures at 5 p.m. on June 4, 2019.
Watch more on Cecily's Zoo Adventures below.
Watch more on Cecily's Zoo Adventures below.
Related topics:
weatheranimalzoo weatherphiladelphia zoo6abc community
weatheranimalzoo weatherphiladelphia zoo6abc community
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News