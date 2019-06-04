EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5330943" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Action News meteorologist Cecily Tynan visits with the Giant River Otters during Zoo Adventures at 5 p.m. on June 4, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Action News meteorologist Cecily Tynan visits with the Red Pandas during Zoo Adventures at 5 p.m. on June 4, 2019.Watch more on Cecily's Zoo Adventures below.