Lenticular cloud hovers over Colorado mountain like UFO

BOULDER, Colo. -- As clouds drifted through the sky in Colorado last week, one cloud remained strangely still.

The National Weather Service in Boulder took to Twitter to share time-lapse video it took of the lenticular cloud hovering outside of the David Skaggs Research Center, a NOAA facility at the base of the Flatirons rock formation.

According to AccuWeather Meteorologist Jesse Ferrell, lenticular clouds are formed when air moves over mountains, cooling sufficiently for condensation to take place.

"They are continually reformed over the same location by new air rising up and over a mountain, condensing and producing the clouds," Ferrell explained.
