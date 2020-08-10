Tornado touched down in New Castle County on Friday, National Weather Service confirms

The tornado touched down at about 5:40 p.m., near the Ashland Nature Center and then continued east to the Swallow Hill area, where there were multiple trees down, the NWS said.
Substantial tree damage occurred just north of Valley Garden Park and near the entrance of Wilmington County Club, where about 200 trees were damaged.
Officials said the wind damage was estimated to be 105 mph.
The tornado traveled about 3.8 miles and lasted about 11 minutes, the NWS said.
No injuries were reported as a result of the tornado.
Friday's tornado was the third to touch down in Delaware in a week.
Two tornadoes touched down during Tropical Storm Isaias, including a record-breaking EF-1 tornado with winds at 105 mph. Officials say that tornado touched down in the vicinity of the Eagle Meadows Apartment Homes on Sorghum Mill Road in Kent County and stayed on the ground for 29.2 miles - the longest track of any tornado in recorded history in the Philadelphia region since the 1950s.