'Fireball' seen in New Zealand sky

A fireball seen over New Zealand has been identified.
Many people took to social media to describe what they thought at the time to be a meteor streaking across the sky Saturday night.
According to experts, the fireball has been identified as COSMOS 24-30 satellite re-entering and burning up in the atmosphere.
Video shows the object moving rapidly through the air.
The smoke trail was still visible in the fading light 15 minutes after.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Related Topics:
weatheru.s. & worldmeteorsatellites
weatheru.s. & worldmeteorsatellites