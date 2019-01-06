U.S. & WORLD

'Fireball' seen in New Zealand sky

'Fireball' seen in New Zealand sky. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on January 6, 2019.

A fireball seen over New Zealand has been identified.

Many people took to social media to describe what they thought at the time to be a meteor streaking across the sky Saturday night.

According to experts, the fireball has been identified as COSMOS 24-30 satellite re-entering and burning up in the atmosphere.

Video shows the object moving rapidly through the air.

The smoke trail was still visible in the fading light 15 minutes after.

