Folks continue to clean up from flood waters in Westville, NJ

WESTVILLE, N.J. (WPVI) -- The Red Cross is still assisting people days after this week's storms caused flooding throughout the area.People in Westville, New Jersey are still pumping standing water out of their homes.Clean up continued Saturday days after South Jersey became a dumping ground for this week's torrential downpour.Kerry Diciano of Westville said, "It was literally up to here. The heater was underwater. On my washer, there's still stuff under it."Diciano's basement is in ruins. At the height of the floods his Halloween decorations were floating in several feet of water. Now he is still without electricity."I'm just using battery powered lights and taking cold showers," he said.Diciano's neighbors were also hit. Today there was a hum of generators in nearby residents' backyards on New Street.One resident dumped sand in his backyard. Half of the chickens in his coups were killed by floods.The Red Cross also kept a presence Saturday in Gloucester, Camden and Burlington counties.In Westhampton with the help of emergency management, residents with flood damage were able to pick up Red Cross cleaning supply kits after they set up a drive - thru.Inside those kits is bleach, sponges, brooms and mops. They're giving out 150 of them at least at this Westhampton.Matthew Teter of Red Cross said, "People are returning to their homes and have the opportunity to clean up, and assess the damage. That water is very dangerous it has chemicals and sewage in it. We want to make sure people have the resources the tools they need. "Luckily for the Westville brewery on Broadway in downtown Westville, a damaged roof and flooded office could not stop owners Mike and Pam Gordy from re opening in time for their one year anniversary party Saturday.""It was almost like devastating and like you want to cry but then you knew you just had to suck it up and go, we actually were very fortunate," said Pam.The Red Cross also had a mobile unit giving out free meals in some areas.Sunday, they will be back here in Westville to help people go through the steps with insurance.