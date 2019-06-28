Folks flock to New Jersey shore to escape the heat

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (WPVI) -- With a warm sunny weekend on tap, the Jersey Shore beaches are sure to be packed the weekend before 4th of July.But in Atlantic City, the beach is being transformed for the 25th anniversary of Vans Warped Tour this weekend."You get to see some skateboarders, motocross happening here," said Geoffrey Gordon with Live Nation.With the expected heat, organizers say they're prepared."We'll do Phoenix when it was 114-120 degrees. So we'll do things that are used at all the festivals now. Encouraging free water fill ups. Bring a bottle of water in sealed," Kevin Lyman, Vans Warped Tour founder and producer.For a quieter scene... folks relaxed on Ventor beaches, toes in the sand.In Margate, N.J., Lenny Monroe is loving the heat - as he sells ice cream on top of ice cream."I'm looking forward to the next 10 days. Its supposed to be really hot," said Monroe.Plenty of people couldn't resist a dip in the ocean."It was actually nice. It's warmed up a lot since Memorial Day," said Maria Kellner of Collegeville, Pa.And the lifeguards are anticipating big crowds in the waves this weekend.Lt. John Toland with Margate Beach Patrol reminds swimmers: "Always swim in front of the lifeguard, make sure that you're checking out for signage, watch out for covered objects and things such as that."Beach patrol officials in Margate say water conditions have been nice and calm lately. They hope things stay that way through the weekend.