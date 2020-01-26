weather

Heavy rain causes flooding in eastern Pennsylvania

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Heavy rain on Saturday caused flooding in Philadelphia.

During the soaking rain, cars tried to push through the water on West Ford Road in the city's Wynnefield Heights section. One ended up getting stuck.

"It's really bad, it's backed up," said Walter Mangual, of Wynnefield Heights.

Many drivers said the traffic on Interstate 76 eastbound was so bad, they drove down the Gladwyne on-ramp.

"I'm very fed up. I wish I was home right now. I'd rather be somewhere else than in my truck right now," Mangual said.

On Route 23, by Righters Mill Road in Lower Merion Township, a tree came crashing down the middle of the road. It brought power lines down with it.

"Traffic's pretty bad, there's several lights out in the area, we've already lost power twice," said Drew Avellino, from Bala Cynwyd.

Not far away, cars were having a hard time passing through Hollow Cove Road.

"It's better than snow," said Clemon Davis, of Germantown.

Weather on Sunday is expected to be dry with highs in the mid-40s.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherphiladelphiafloodingweatherrain
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WEATHER
AccuWeather: Some Sun, Breezy
Kicking off the weekend with mild January weather
Karen Rogers speaks to students about extreme weather
Rock salt, cookies, pizza: Philly area prepares for snow
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 dead, several injured in crash on Route 476
1 dead, 1 injured in crash on Kelly Drive
Teen and infant daughter reported missing in Upper Darby
AccuWeather: Some Sun, Breezy
Calif. woman diagnosed with coronavirus; 3rd case in US
Police locate car in fatal Broad Street hit-and-run
Owner offers reward for safe capture of escaped emu
Show More
5.0 earthquake hits Puerto Rico amid ongoing tremors
NYPD officer dad, fiancee arrested in death of 8-year-old boy
Crime Fighters: Who killed Naython Brown?
Coronavirus: US Consulate to evacuate staff from epidemic-stricken Wuhan
Patio furniture flies off roof, injuring 1 person in NYC
More TOP STORIES News