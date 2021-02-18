snow totals

Here's how much snow fell across the Philadelphia region

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The National Weather Service is reporting the snowfall totals for Thursday's storm.

These numbers were last updated at 5:30 p.m.

Delaware


New Castle County
Hockessin - 2.8 in
New Castle County Airport - 1.4 in

New Jersey



Burlington County
Florence - 6.0 in
Delran - 6.1 in
Westampton Twp - 2.7 in
Mount Laurel - 2.8 in

Gloucester County
Williamstown - 2.0 in
Sewell - 1.8 in

Mercer County
Hamilton Square - 8.0 in
East Windsor Twp - 7.5 in
Ewing - 5.5 in
Hopewell - 3.5 in

Ocean County
Brick - 3.6 in
Forked River - 2.0 in
Toms River - 2.0 in

Pennsylvania



Berks County
Huffs Church - 4.5 in

Mertztown - 4.5 in
Bern Twp - 4.0 in

Bucks County
Morrisville - 8.5 in
Levittown - 7.5 in
Yardley - 6.5 in
Chalfont - 4.0 in
New Hope - 4.0 in
Quakertown - 3.9 in
Sellersville - 3.8 in
Furlong- -3.7 in

Chester County
Paoli - 9.6 in
Downington - 9.0 in
East Nantmeal Twp - 7.0 in
West Caln Twp - 5.8 in
East Coventry Twp - 3.8 in
New London Twp. - 3.5 in
Delaware County
Wayne - 10.2 in
Chadds Ford Twp - 5.3 in
Thornton - 3.2 in
Upper Chichester Twp. - 2.5 in
Norwood - 2.1 in
Morton - 2.0 in

Lehigh County
Coopersburg - 4.2 in
Macungie - 3.8 in
New Tripoli - 3.8 in

Whitehall Twp. - 3.7 in
1 ESE North Whitehall Twp. 3.5 in
Germansville - 2.7 in
Coplay - 2.6 in

Montgomery County
Norristown - 10.2 in
King of Prussia - 9.3 in
Valley Forge - 7.5 in
Plymouth Meeting - 6.5 in
Skippack Twp - 5.5 in
Eagleville - 4.9 in
New Hanover Twp. 3.8 in
Schwenksville - 3.8 in
Haverford - 2.7 in
Telford - 2.7 in

Northampton County
Hellertown - 3.4 in
Eastlawn Gardens - 3.3 in
Bath - 3.1 in
Martins Creek - 3.0 in
Bushkill Twp - 2.8 in
Pen Argyl - 2.5 in

Philadelphia County
Chestnut Hill - 8.8 in
Northeast Philadelphia - 5.5 in
Philadelphia - 3.1 in
Philadelphia International Airport - 2.8 in

