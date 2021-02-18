Here's how much snow fell across the Philadelphia region

Delaware

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The National Weather Service is reporting the snowfall totals for Thursday's storm.These numbers were last updated at 5:30 p.m.Hockessin - 2.8 inNew Castle County Airport - 1.4 inFlorence - 6.0 inDelran - 6.1 inWestampton Twp - 2.7 inMount Laurel - 2.8 inWilliamstown - 2.0 inSewell - 1.8 inHamilton Square - 8.0 inEast Windsor Twp - 7.5 inEwing - 5.5 inHopewell - 3.5 inBrick - 3.6 inForked River - 2.0 inToms River - 2.0 inHuffs Church - 4.5 inMertztown - 4.5 inBern Twp - 4.0 inMorrisville - 8.5 inLevittown - 7.5 inYardley - 6.5 inChalfont - 4.0 inNew Hope - 4.0 inQuakertown - 3.9 inSellersville - 3.8 inFurlong- -3.7 inPaoli - 9.6 inDownington - 9.0 inEast Nantmeal Twp - 7.0 inWest Caln Twp - 5.8 inEast Coventry Twp - 3.8 inNew London Twp. - 3.5 inWayne - 10.2 inChadds Ford Twp - 5.3 inThornton - 3.2 inUpper Chichester Twp. - 2.5 inNorwood - 2.1 inMorton - 2.0 inCoopersburg - 4.2 inMacungie - 3.8 inNew Tripoli - 3.8 inWhitehall Twp. - 3.7 in1 ESE North Whitehall Twp. 3.5 inGermansville - 2.7 inCoplay - 2.6 inNorristown - 10.2 inKing of Prussia - 9.3 inValley Forge - 7.5 inPlymouth Meeting - 6.5 inSkippack Twp - 5.5 inEagleville - 4.9 inNew Hanover Twp. 3.8 inSchwenksville - 3.8 inHaverford - 2.7 inTelford - 2.7 inHellertown - 3.4 inEastlawn Gardens - 3.3 inBath - 3.1 inMartins Creek - 3.0 inBushkill Twp - 2.8 inPen Argyl - 2.5 inChestnut Hill - 8.8 inNortheast Philadelphia - 5.5 inPhiladelphia - 3.1 inPhiladelphia International Airport - 2.8 in