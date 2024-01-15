Philadelphia area breaks nearly 2-year drought with over 1 inch of snow

Snow covers parts of the Delaware Valley as winter weather rolls in

Snow covers parts of the Delaware Valley as winter weather rolls in

Snow covers parts of the Delaware Valley as winter weather rolls in

Snow covers parts of the Delaware Valley as winter weather rolls in

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The snow drought in the Philadelphia region finally came to an end.

More than 1" of snow fell Monday night into Tuesday, breaking the 700-plus day record.

January 29, 2022, was the last time the city had over 1" of snow. In November, Philadelphia's measurable snowfall drought hit a record, marking the longest streak on record.

As of 11:15 p.m. Monday, Meteorologist Adam Joseph said 1.25" of snow had settled on the ground with more expected to fall.

"Weak storm, but we'll take it," he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The snow will contribute to a slippery Tuesday commute with some snow still on the roadways in the morning.

Several schools in the Philadelphia area are also starting on a delay Tuesday.

RELATED: SCHOOL CLOSINGS

The coastline was expected to get between a coating to 1 inch of snow by Tuesday, with possibly one to two inches through most of South Jersey.

The snow is expected to wrap up by mid-afternoon Tuesday. Then, there is another snow chance later in the week on Friday.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the entire region through 1 p.m. Tuesday.