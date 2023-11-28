Philadelphia's measurable snowfall drought hit a record, marking 668 days since at least one inch of snow, which is the longest streak on record.

Philadelphia snowfall drought hits record, marking 668 days since at least an inch of snow

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Parts of northwestern Pennsylvania are dealing with several inches of lake-effect snow Tuesday morning.

Video shows flurries arriving in Erie Monday.

More than a foot of snow also fell in the Buffalo, New York area.

However, Philadelphia's measurable snowfall drought hit a record, marking 668 days since at least one inch of snow fell in the city, which is the longest streak on record.

ALSO SEE: AccuWeather's winter outlook: How much snow can we expect in the Philadelphia region?