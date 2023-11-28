WATCH LIVE

Philadelphia snowfall drought hits record, marking 668 days since at least an inch of snow

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 12:31PM
Philadelphia's measurable snowfall drought hit a record, marking 668 days since at least one inch of snow, which is the longest streak on record.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Parts of northwestern Pennsylvania are dealing with several inches of lake-effect snow Tuesday morning.

Video shows flurries arriving in Erie Monday.

More than a foot of snow also fell in the Buffalo, New York area.

However, Philadelphia's measurable snowfall drought hit a record, marking 668 days since at least one inch of snow fell in the city, which is the longest streak on record.

