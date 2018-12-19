High surf: What to do during an advisory, warning

When distant storms create high waves near the shore, authorities might issue a high surf advisory or warning.An advisory means that the waves pose a threat to those on shore. If one is issued, it's best to stay out of the water.A warning means waves are posing an even greater threat, and it might even mean the waves are already causing damage. If a high surf warning has been issued, you're advised to stay away from the shore.Learn more about high surf in the video above from AccuWeather.