Hot weather means big business at the Jersey shore

You may be a little tired of all this summer heat, but it's paying off for businesses at the Jersey shore!That's because hot weather drives day trippers down to the shore, and the folks in tourism track those numbers."We try to track it with beach tag sales, daily beach tag sales, and parking revenue and it very much correlates with the weather," said Michele Gillian of the Ocean City Regional Chamber of Commerce.Frank Unger's Hamburger Construction Company has been feeding summer crowds for four decades."July has been terrific. Weather is great beach weather," he said. "Good for me!"At Castaway Cove business is good, but not great. Day-trippers, it seems, come but - by their very nature - don't always stay late."We are seeing little less than normal. Still busy, but not what it's been in the past," said Tim Wark.Finding enough workers is a problem for some.With low unemployment and the reopening of two big casinos in Atlantic City, the newly opened Dockside Kitchen is scrambling to find the qualified kitchen workers it needs.One solution: cash retention bonuses for key workers to stay the season"We trying to offer incentive packages if they can get us through the summer, maybe give them some kind of bonus for staying on board," said Robert Idell.------