ACCUWEATHER

How to see February's full moon, the snow moon

EMBED </>More Videos

February's full moon has been dubbed the "snow moon" since snowfall is usually at its heaviest in the Northern Hemisphere during February. (AccuWeather)

The so-called "snow moon," the second supermoon of the year, will shine in the night sky on Feb. 18 and Feb. 19.

Over the years, the full moon has been given nicknames for each month based on the time of year. February's full moon has been dubbed the snow moon since snowfall is usually at its heaviest in the Northern Hemisphere during February.

A supermoon occurs when the moon is at its closest approach to Earth, according to AccuWeather. The moon's orbit is not a perfect circle, so there are times when the moon is closer or farther from Earth. Those periods are known as perigee and apogee, respectively.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatheraccuweatherwintermoonspaceu.s. & world
ACCUWEATHER
Will Punxsutawney Phil see his shadow this year?
What is a snow squall?
Here's how planes get de-iced
Ice on your car? Do's and don'ts of de-icing your vehicle
Super blood wolf moon: Photos and videos
More accuweather
WEATHER
AccuWeather: Turning Milder Next Two Days
Round 2 brings snow, sleet, ice to Delaware, Lehigh valleys
Car crushed in Ohio crash on I-70
Winter weather affecting city offices, courts
Gov. Phil Murphy declares state of emergency for New Jersey
More Weather
Top Stories
High school student shot in face in Havertown, teen in custody
Catholic Church names NJ clergy accused of sex abuse
Truck carrying pineapples catches fire on Pa. Turnpike in Berks County
Rare books stolen from Baldwin's Book Barn in West Chester
AccuWeather: Turning Milder Next Two Days
Police: Man dies after fight with homeowner in Roxborough
Crews battle fire at school in Bucks County
Big surprise for a courageous 9-year-old boy in Havertown
Show More
Arrests made after 2 injured in Rhawnhurst shooting
Shots fired at SEPTA's Lombard-South Station
4 suspects arrested after vehicles stolen while warming up in Del.
Girl, 13, missing since Saturday in Philly
NASA declares Mars rover Opportunity dead after 15 years on the red planet
More News