Weather

Hurricane Delta becomes dangerous Category 4 storm, expected to slam beach resorts from Tulum to Cozumel

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Hurricane Delta spent less than 30 minutes as a Category 3 storm Tuesday before reaching Category 4 strength.

The storm is getting bigger fast and speeding up as it takes aim at Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula. It now has top winds of 145 mph.

Forecasters expect Delta to slam into beach resorts from Tulum to Cozumel with an extremely dangerous storm surge of up to 13 feet and even higher waves.

Once it leaves Mexico, it's expected to regain Category 4 status over the Gulf of Mexico as it approaches the U.S. coast, where landfall around Friday would be followed by heavy rainfall across the southeastern United States.

If that happens, Delta would be the first-ever hurricane named after a Greek letter to strike the U.S. mainland.

Storm Ready 2020: Preparing in a Pandemic
EMBED More News Videos

ABC11 gets you storm ready for hurricane season amid a pandemic. Watch the full one-hour special.



In addition to Delta, post tropical cyclone Gamma is currently located at the North Yucatán Penisula.

Gamma is moving slowly southwest. As the storm continues inland it will bring some periods of heavy rainfall. The storm has maximum winds of 35 miles per hour but dissipate by Wednesday.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherabc7ny instagramtropical stormtropical weathertropical depressionhurricanesevere weather
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Father arrested on sex assaults charges in death of 10-month-old
Crowd limits increased for most of Pa.; guidelines under review in Philly
Pres. Trump halts COVID-19 relief talks until after election
Breakthrough announced in Delaware child remains case
Eddie Van Halen dead at 65 of cancer, son says
Running list of those in Trump orbit to test positive for COVID-19
Delaware man indicted for allegedly pointing gun at protesters
Show More
5 tips on managing debt during COVID-19
NJ judge opens up to GMA about son's killing
Outlaw: Police not taking 'foot off gas' as Philly homicide count grows
Teen's ex-boyfriend charged in her murder
Pentagon chiefs to quarantine after top official's positive COVID test
More TOP STORIES News