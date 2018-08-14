King of Prussia Mall cleans up after flooding

Everything should be back to normal at the King of Prussia Mall after flooding swamped the food court area and some stores on Monday.Shop-Vacs were busy sucking up floodwaters on the floor of the food court. The Primark department store on the lower level had to close for the day.On Monday afternoon, the mall tweeted, "King of Prussia is currently open following regular mall hours. Due to weather conditions, some stores may not open or experience delays in opening. Mall employees are encouraged to contact their store manager or corporate offices for store hours."The Schuylkill Expressway, near the mall at Route 202, was back open, as well; flash flooding had turned part of the highway into a lake.------