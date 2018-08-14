FLOODING

King of Prussia Mall cleans up after flooding

EMBED </>More Videos

King of Prussia Mall cleaning up after flood. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on August 14, 2018.

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (WPVI) --
Everything should be back to normal at the King of Prussia Mall after flooding swamped the food court area and some stores on Monday.

Shop-Vacs were busy sucking up floodwaters on the floor of the food court. The Primark department store on the lower level had to close for the day.

On Monday afternoon, the mall tweeted, "King of Prussia is currently open following regular mall hours. Due to weather conditions, some stores may not open or experience delays in opening. Mall employees are encouraged to contact their store manager or corporate offices for store hours."

The Schuylkill Expressway, near the mall at Route 202, was back open, as well; flash flooding had turned part of the highway into a lake.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherpennsylvania newsweatherking of prussia mallfloodingKing of Prussia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FLOODING
Manayunk businesses, residents on alert for Schuylkill flooding
46 rafters rescued from Lehigh River
Flood conditions abound across Delaware Valley
Bystanders, officers rescue grandmother trapped on van
More flooding
WEATHER
AccuWeather: AccuWeather Alert; Downpour Threat Continues
Flood conditions abound across Delaware Valley
Bystanders, officers rescue grandmother trapped on van
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
More Weather
Top Stories
Manayunk businesses, residents on alert for Schuylkill flooding
Bystanders, officers rescue grandmother trapped on van
Flood conditions abound across Delaware Valley
AccuWeather: AccuWeather Alert; Downpour Threat Continues
Penn, CHOP, Will's Eye make best hospitals lists
AP: Google tracks your movements, like it or not
Crash outside parliament in London treated as terrorism
Fire erupts after truck crashes into pizzeria in Frenchtown
Show More
Boat catches fire on Delaware River in Tacony
46 rafters rescued from Lehigh River
Man shot execution-style near Olney home
Police: Man shot in face by family member in North Phila.
Study: No link between vaccinations and developmental issues
More News