National Weather Service confirms tornado touched down in Mt. Laurel

MOUNT HOLLY, N.J. (WPVI) -- A brief landspout tornado occurred in Mount Laurel Township in Burlington County, New Jersey Saturday afternoon.Surveillance video after 2 p.m. showed the tornado touching down in a commercial warehouse parking lot.The tornado then moved across the parking lot, overturning one car.The tornado then passed over the adjoining warehouse building where it caused minor roof damage.Portions of roof material were pulled back causing the roof to bow.Two air conditioning units were torn off the roof.Ceiling tiles were also dislodged throughout the interior of the building.The tornado then quickly dissipated before impacting any other objects.Fortunately, no injuries or fatalities were reported.