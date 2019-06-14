National Weather Service: 2 tornadoes hit several New Jersey communities

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5346080" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Video shows funnel cloud in Mullica Hill, NJ where tornado touched down. (Credit: Lou DiBacco)

MULLICA HILL, N.J. (WPVI) -- The National Weather Service has now determined that two tornadoes touched down in New Jersey on Thursday night, causing damage in several communities in Gloucester and Camden counties.Officials say the first tornado, rated as an EF0, touched down in Mullica Hill. Then, investigators say, an EF1 tornado touched down near Deptford.The tornado continued on for 2.1 miles, causing damage in Blackwood.An EF0 tornado has maximum wind speeds of 85 mph, while an EF1 has maximum wind speeds of 110mph."We saw rotation on the radar in that location. And then we also had video - two residents had video of circulation," said Joe Miketta of the National Weather Service in Mount Holly, N.J.Several tornado warnings were issued for south Jersey and Pennsylvania during the storm.Video from the Mullica Hill area shows a funnel cloud with some debris being lifted into the air.Severe weather slammed the region early in the evening prompting tornado warnings for parts of South Jersey and Pennsylvania.Action News also obtained video of a possible tornado in Wenonah, Gloucester County.No injuries have been reported.In Deptford Township, a tree fell on a house on Valley Green Avenue."It felt like our roof was about to take off into the air. All I hear is boom! Boom! From the tree," said Xavier Acevedo.Downed power lines caused some sparking along Erial Road in Blackwood, New Jersey.Residents said the rain was coming down sideways and the wind blew fiercely.It left trees snapped in half, some right next to power lines.The people in Blackwood said the storm hit fast."It came through pretty quick. Within about 10 or 15 minutes then it passed on toward Burlington County. And the sky cleared up," Gary Evans of Blackwood said."Just property damage, everyone seems to be okay the entire street. Thank God, that's what's important, that everyone is okay. Material things can be replaced," said Kathy Dyess of Blackwood N.J.In New Castle County, Delaware, some of the most extensive damage appeared to be centered around the Penn Acres community."As you can see you got a hole, pillars moved over, got a lot of work to do," explained homeowner Maurice Earl.Earl's home appeared to have taken the most direct hit from strong winds that left behind extensive damage."Upset, hurt, gotta call the insurance make sure everything is taken care of," Earl said.Some roads in the area also experienced some minor flooding.Before nightfall many homeowners were out assessing the damage and chopping trees that fell in their yard with the help of firefighters.Some were home at the time the severe weather moved in."The whole street, the gutters were full it was the worst I've seen in a long time," said resident Joseph Bryans. "I saw torrential rain like a mini hurricane and we heard a loud rumble. And then I came around afterwards and I saw these roofs are open, and sheds are down, trees are down, it was scary. Our backyard has about an inch of water in it and I've been here 30 years and I've never seen it like this."