NOR'EASTER

Nydia Han and the StormTracker 6 Radar Van in Rittenhouse Square

EMBED </>More Videos

Snow on Rittenhouse Sq.: Nydia Han reports during the Action News Update at 2 p.m. on March 21, 2018. (WPVI)

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
We took the StormTracker 6 Live Radar Van to Rittenhouse Square on Wednesday to help keep people informed on the progress of nor'easter #4.

As was the case in many parts of the region, Wednesday morning's steady snowfall picked up as the day wore on.

By early afternoon, the snowfall was quite heavy.

EMBED More News Videos

Nydia Han reports from Rittenhouse Square during Action News at Noon on March 21, 2018.



While a lot of local residents were excited to check out the tech in our van, some told us they were less enthusiastic about the latest round of wintry weather slamming the region on this, the second day of spring.

On the other hand, we also found a number of folks out enjoying this HOPEFULLY last blast of winter in one of Philadelphia's best-known and most picturesque settings, Rittenhouse Square.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherphilly newsnor'eastersnowCenter City Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
NOR'EASTER
Police: Driver led police on chase during snowstorm
Shore cleanup in Brigantine after the big nor'easter
Tens of thousands without power in South Jersey
Hard-hit Burlington Co. digging out after nor'easter
Digging out, cleaning up in Pottstown
More nor'easter
WEATHER
AccuWeather: Picture Perfect Weather
Cecily Tynan visits with Phoenix, the Harris Hawk at the Philadelphia Zoo
Dust devil sends chairs, small boat flying at seaside resort
Car erupts into flames after lightning strike in Ocean City
Weekend storms force evacuation of MetLife Stadium ahead of concert
More Weather
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Remains found in 12-year-old kidnapping case
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
AccuWeather: Picture Perfect Weather
'Project Playground' aims to crack down on crime in Coatesville
Show More
Fugitive from New Jersey's most wanted list captured
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
More News