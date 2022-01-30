Sleds slide down snowy Philadelphia Museum of Art steps

The Action Cam was at the base of the steps Saturday evening outside the Philadelphia Museum of Art.
A few people grabbed some sleds and rode all the way down the snow-covered steps.
Thankfully, none of them attempted to do the Rocky run up the steps which probably would not have been wise in the slick conditions.
Philly is giving snowglobe vibes today. ❄️— Philadelphia Museum of Art (@philamuseum) January 29, 2022
Reminder: the museum is closed today (January 29) and will re-open tomorrow. #ClosedInPHL
Photos via IG by @ samt0 pic.twitter.com/qEtGOJoF84
Though the coastal communities received the most snow from the nor'easter, including the areas that received blizzard conditions, the City of Philadelphia did see enough snow for sledding and shoveling.
According to the National Weather Service, Philadelphia International Airport received 7.5 inches of snow where as Chestnut Hill got 6.1 inches.
