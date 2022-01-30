philadelphia museum of art

Sleds slide down snowy Philadelphia Museum of Art steps

A few people grabbed some sleds and rode all the way down the steps.
Sleds slide down snowy Philly Art Museum steps

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- This weekend in Philadelphia, some people chose to take advantage of the snowy and icy conditions.

The Action Cam was at the base of the steps Saturday evening outside the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

A few people grabbed some sleds and rode all the way down the snow-covered steps.

Thankfully, none of them attempted to do the Rocky run up the steps which probably would not have been wise in the slick conditions.



Though the coastal communities received the most snow from the nor'easter, including the areas that received blizzard conditions, the City of Philadelphia did see enough snow for sledding and shoveling.

According to the National Weather Service, Philadelphia International Airport received 7.5 inches of snow where as Chestnut Hill got 6.1 inches.

