Nor'easter could bring moderate coastal flooding to Jersey Shore

OCEAN CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A nor'easter could bring coastal flooding and damaging winds to the Jersey Shore Monday night.Officials in Ocean City, New Jersey were encouraging people to move their cars to higher ground ahead of the storm."You really have to pull your car off the street because it could come to the side of the door really," said Leslie Wolf, of Warrington, Pa., who also owns a home in Ocean City on Haven Ave.She's seen what moderate flooding can do."The water comes up pretty high. We've seen kids boogie boarding in the water out front," said Wolfe.On Monday night, water levels are expected to reach 6.5 feet for the Great Egg Harbor Bay, so street flooding is possible, especially near the 9th Street bridge according to officials.Residents are encouraged to move their vehicles to higher elevation streets like Central and Wesley, and municipal parking lots are free.Officials are also concerned about strong winds and warn people to secure loose items, and that includes worksites too.Mike Wallace, owner of Wallace Hardware, said he had a few customers Monday morning looking for sandbags and supplies."They've either worn out and need to replace a few, but other than that there's no reason to have them all the time, just when the storms come," said Wallace.