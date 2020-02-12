AccuWeather: Rain and Drizzle Overnight

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A sunny, cold start is gave way to a mainly cloudy, chilly afternoon today with a high of just 53. That's 12 degrees below average. Some light rain pushed in from the west late this afternoon with some snow showers in the Poconos.
TONIGHT: Clouds remain thick. Light rain and drizzle drifts south through the entire region overnight. Rainfall totals will vary across the region overnight. Only 1/10" to 2/10" for southern locations, with up to 1/2" in northern locations like the Lehigh Valley where the focus of warm advection will be. In the Pocono,s it will be just cold enough for 1" to 3" of spring snow before a transition to some rain. The low is not as cold: 45.
SATURDAY: The morning is damp with additional rain and drizzle, but we dry out before lunch time and some sunny breaks are possible later in the day. It's still chilly with a high of just 55.
SUNDAY: Morning sunshine gives way to increasing clouds, but the high improves to 65 and it doesn't look we get any rain until late at night.
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies are in place with a passing shower possible and a brush of steadier rain south and east of Philadelphia, mainly in the morning. Some sunny breaks are possible later in the day. The high hits 58.
TUESDAY: Sunshine mixes with increasing clouds. It's breezy and mild with a high of 66. A late day or evening shower is possible.
WEDNESDAY: Clouds mix with sun. The high cools to 55, but it's a pretty nice day overall.
THURSDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies and more possible showers, especially during the afternoon and a seasonable high around 65.
FRIDAY: Look for cloudy skies and rain possible. The high is 70.
