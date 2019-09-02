Local caribbean community staying in touch with family in Bahamas during Hurricane Dorian

McLEAN'S TOWN CAY, Bahamas (WPVI) -- Video and images of Hurricane Dorian's impact in the Bahamas are now circulating online. The world getting a glimpse of the damage left behind by category 5 storm.The devastation, hitting particularly hard with Remy Duncombe.Duncombe, who hails from Nassau, is a current member of the Caribbean Community in Philadelphia.Most of his family, he said, lives in Freeport on the island of Grand Bahama. They are now bracing for Dorian's impact.He's been receiving videos from close family and friends on the Abaco Islands where Dorian made landfall."Anything I do, to use whatever platform that I may have, or may be associated with, in the Caribbean community within Philadelphia you know I'm definitely to help," said Duncombe.While a good number of his friends evacuated, those that have stayed behind have been keeping him updated of the deteriorating conditions.He says many Bahamians are relying heavily on social media to get the word out to their families."Just to see one woman, she had like a four-month-old baby and the roof came off the whole apartment building and it's just like you can see the rain, you can tell it's like windy and the baby is wrapped up, you really feel things like that," he said.One video he shared shows what looks like the an apartment complex whose roof was heavily damaged."We need help, please someone please come help us," a woman is heard saying in the clip.Other clips included cars that flipped, power lines cutting out, and neighbors showing some of the flooding and destruction in their specific neighborhoods."We're definitely going to need all the help cause again we're a population of 400,000 people and that's not enough people to be able to help," Duncombe said.