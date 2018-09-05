Tropical Storm Gordon made landfall overnight Tuesday just west of the Alabama-Mississippi border.
The cyclone brought heavy rain but never quite strengthened to a hurricane. It weakened to a tropical depression over central Mississippi on Wednesday.
The storm turned deadly as it came ashore, killing a child in Pensacola, Florida when a tree fell on a mobile home. No other deaths or injuries have been reported.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
