Round 2 brings snow, sleet, ice to Delaware, Lehigh valleys

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5134561" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Wintry mix in Quakertown. Trish Hartman reports during Action News at 12:30 p.m. on February 12, 2019.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5134564" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Montomery County morning commuters battle snow, ice. Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News Mornings on February 12, 2019.

There were a lot of school delays and cancellations on Tuesday as drivers reported slick spots on the roads today.The snow, the sleet, the slippery spots kept drivers on their toes in the Lehigh Valley.Conditions changed along with the precipitation. Slush formed on Route 100 in Upper Macungie Township for the early morning rush.Drivers reported better conditions on the main thoroughfares.The scenic neighborhood street in Orefield was blanketed by snow.On Route 100 in Fogelsville, the snow that had lulled around 6:30 a.m. began to pick up and waver between flakes and a wintery mix.Some drivers say the conditions aren't that bad, if you know how to drive in them.A van slid off the road on Route 663 Westbound in Quakertown, Bucks County, heading towards the Pennsylvania Turnpike.Through the morning hours, there was a wintry mix of slush and ice.Despite warnings, people braved through having to go to work and school, and run errands.Borough officials say they're staying on top of the roads and sidewalks with salt and plows, but back-to-back events mean working overtime.The borough Director of Services says ice storms bring the potential for power outages. That's something they'll be watching closely.Residents in Montgomery County woke up to the beautiful sounds of - scraping and shoveling.Those in Conshohocken were prepared for round two of Mother Nature's wintry mix.Early in the morning, flurries fell from the sky above the Norristown Transportation Center, but hardly accumulated on the ground.A sprinkle of salt quickly resolved the problem.Conditions were slushy mostly, and slippery in some side streets.But by the middle of the morning commute, sleet started coming down.Whether you are driving or walking, you should be very careful in this weather.-----