Severe weather knocks out power across Delaware Valley, damages New Jersey McDonald's

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Powerful winds and flooding downpours wreaked havoc on Monday night bringing down large trees and knocking out power across the Delaware Valley.

By early Tuesday morning, PECO reported 27,000 people remain without power, mostly in Bucks County. In New Jersey, PSE&G said 56,000 were in the dark, 31,000 of those in Burlington County.

Driving south on Route 130 in Edgewater Park Township, an Action News viewer was stunned as debris flew into the lanes.

The sheer force of the wind tore the roof off of an abandoned car wash and downed power lines leaving a McDonald's in that same parking lot in the dark.

The fast food restaurant also suffered some damage to its roof and Golden Arches sign.

Debris goes flying during severe weather in Burlington County, NJ on July 22, 2019.



But this was a similar sight across the region.

Derrick Mills of the Overbrook Park section in Philadelphia said he was looking out his window when a tree in his yard uprooted and landed on his car.

"It sounded like an explosion," said Mills.

According to one witness, the large tree was struck by lightning.





Over in Springfield, Delaware County, the wind uprooted large trees and easily tossed them onto the roadway, while others were split in half.

Terri Womack was stunned to see just the actual power of the storms.

"My husband screamed all the trees are coming down in the street," said Womack. "I looked out here and I couldn't believe it. I just couldn't believe that something would pick the tree up out of the ground and throw it across of the street."

In Haddon Township, New Jersey, Action News viewer Noel captured more damage from the storm.



Over in Camden, Twitter user eliewildman's video showed just how powerful Monday's winds whipped.

Strong winds sweep through Camden, NJ on July 22, 2019.



Downed trees even affected PATCO's service.



Thousands of residents were left in the dark due to the storm, but luckily no injuries have been reported.

Cecily Tynan has your AccuWeather forecast as seen on Action News at 11 p.m. on July 22, 2019.

