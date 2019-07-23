Severe weather knocks out power across Delaware Valley, damages New Jersey McDonald's

By early Tuesday morning, PECO reported 27,000 people remain without power, mostly in Bucks County. In New Jersey, PSE&G said 56,000 were in the dark, 31,000 of those in Burlington County.
Driving south on Route 130 in Edgewater Park Township, an Action News viewer was stunned as debris flew into the lanes.
The sheer force of the wind tore the roof off of an abandoned car wash and downed power lines leaving a McDonald's in that same parking lot in the dark.
The fast food restaurant also suffered some damage to its roof and Golden Arches sign.
But this was a similar sight across the region.
Derrick Mills of the Overbrook Park section in Philadelphia said he was looking out his window when a tree in his yard uprooted and landed on his car.
"It sounded like an explosion," said Mills.
According to one witness, the large tree was struck by lightning.
“It sounded like an explosion!”- car owner says when he looked out his window, the tree in his front yard had uprooted landed onto his car and surrounding parked vehicles. Witness says tree was struck by lightning @PhillyPolice on scene. No power to the Overbook Park block. @6abc pic.twitter.com/qjoJb2gj6t— Christie Ileto (@Christie_Ileto) July 22, 2019
😮 😱 Witness says tree was struck by lightning, and toppled onto parked cars in Overbrook Park . In the process the tree took down power lines, knocking the entire block off the grid. No injuries @6abc pic.twitter.com/jEZgtd5z09— Christie Ileto (@Christie_Ileto) July 22, 2019
*Share your videos and pictures of storm damage with us HERE.
Over in Springfield, Delaware County, the wind uprooted large trees and easily tossed them onto the roadway, while others were split in half.
Terri Womack was stunned to see just the actual power of the storms.
"My husband screamed all the trees are coming down in the street," said Womack. "I looked out here and I couldn't believe it. I just couldn't believe that something would pick the tree up out of the ground and throw it across of the street."
In Haddon Township, New Jersey, Action News viewer Noel captured more damage from the storm.
@6abc storm damage in Haddon Township New Jersey pic.twitter.com/AwVSayNrKQ— noel hecht (@noelhecht13) July 22, 2019
Over in Camden, Twitter user eliewildman's video showed just how powerful Monday's winds whipped.
Downed trees even affected PATCO's service.
⚠️SERVICE UPDATE: Trains are running between 15/16th & Woodcrest only. Due to downed wires on the trains east of Woodcrest, trains are not running between Woodcrest & Lindenwold. No ETA when full service will be restored. pic.twitter.com/JBwx0HoV6j— PATCO (@RidePATCO) July 22, 2019
Thousands of residents were left in the dark due to the storm, but luckily no injuries have been reported.