Snow, sleet make for messy commute in South Jersey

CHERRY HILL, New Jersey (WPVI) -- With snow and with sleet falling across the area on Thursday morning, it was not an optimal commute for drivers in South Jersey.

"When I got on the road, it's pretty bad. It's coming down pretty heavy as well, so I would just tell people to be really careful out there," said Margie Collazo of Roebling.

In Mount Laurel, plow trains pushed the accumulating sludge to the side of Route 38.

The roads were pretreated, but still, the conditions were slippery in spots.

"I have a four-wheel-drive truck, so I made it pretty well, but if I was in a regular car, I'd stay home," said Mark Verderami of Moorestown.

Across the area, precipitation transitioned back and forth from sleet to snow.

And while some residents have grown weary of this winter weather, others didn't mind.

"I think it's good that we get the snow. Nice change of seasons," said Verderami.

"I'm ready for the spring. I'm a warm-weather person. I'm not that crazy about this," said Leslie Eisenberg of Mt Laurel.
