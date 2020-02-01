Weather

Tips to help you drive in dense fog

The best advice for driving in fog is: Don't.

But if you absolutely must drive, here are some tips to help you reduce the risk.

Driving is a visual activity, so driving when visibility is reduced is one of the most dangerous situations you can encounter behind the wheel. And few conditions restrict visibility more than dense fog.
Some tips include using low beam headlamps, using the right edge of the road as a guide and keeping your windows clear.

For more safety tips, watch the Accuweather video above.
