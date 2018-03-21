WEATHER

What's The Deal: Cash in on a snow day

EMBED </>More Videos

What's The Deal: Cash in on a snow day. Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at 4:30 p.m. on March 21, 2018. (WPVI)

By
Snow days have been trapping us indoors lately. But being stuck inside and perhaps a little stir crazy can be good for your wallet.

Wednesday we're helping you cash in on the kids' stuff and getting the kids to help you do it.

First - Help them help you do some spring cleaning - declutter and make some money at the same time.

The golden rule is this: 3 piles -keep-donate-sell.

And you can set up that resale shop right in your own home thanks to 2 apps.

First is kidizen, just for kids stuff. You take pics, write up a description, post it and name your price.

Many of you may also be familiar with Poshmark, also a resale app but don't forget they have a kids section. This is great for clothes, shoes, coats, and accessories.

Next, there's a site/app called LetGo. You can sell anything and everything from toys to furniture, and baby gear. And if you just want it out of the house - gone, and in good hands, they even have a "free" section.

Finally, starting April, Just Between Friends is coming to multiple locations throughout our area.

This is a massive kids' consignment event, where you can sell and buy at discounts up to 90% off.

If you're making that "sell" pile today and you'd rather just drop it off - the first events start on March 22nd in the Allentown area (March 22-24), and then on (April 5). They kick off in Glen Mills (May 8), Hatfield (May 7), and Lancaster (May 7).

Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherwhat's the dealconsumersnowshopping
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
AccuWeather: Picture Perfect Weather
Cecily Tynan visits with Phoenix, the Harris Hawk at the Philadelphia Zoo
Dust devil sends chairs, small boat flying at seaside resort
Car erupts into flames after lightning strike in Ocean City
Weekend storms force evacuation of MetLife Stadium ahead of concert
More Weather
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Remains found in 12-year-old kidnapping case
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
AccuWeather: Picture Perfect Weather
'Project Playground' aims to crack down on crime in Coatesville
Show More
Fugitive from New Jersey's most wanted list captured
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
More News