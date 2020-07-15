National bridal sale event offers big savings, safe shopping experience

With so many budgets squeezed and big weddings postponed or canceled, a growing number of brides-to-be are wary of spending money on an expensive wedding gown.
This weekend marks the fifth annual National Bridal Sale Event and, amid the pandemic, the substantial savings it offers to brides-to-be is more important and needed than ever.
This is not just a bridal sale, it's an event, created five years ago by Sue Maslowski, the owner of Jay West Bridal, in South Jersey.
"This year we have over 500 stores participating coast to coast and Canada. So, it's the largest independent bridal sale or independently owned and operated stores across the country," Maslowski said.
More than 50 Delaware Valley stores are taking part and this year's National Bridal Sale Event, which starts on Saturday and runs to the 25.
"We are starting our sale at $89 and going up from there," Maslowski said. "We go from $299, $499, $899 and then downstairs we have our half price gowns."
Maslowski said the deals this year will be better than ever at every retailer.
"The retailers have been closed for four months, and they need cash. So, they're willing to get rid of, part with dresses at a fraction of the normal retail price," she said. "A lot of girls, what's happening is they're postponing their original wedding date to next year, and they're opting to do a second wedding in the backyard with just close friends and family. So, this is a great way to get a second dress at a reasonable price."
And Maslowski said bridal boutiques, including hers, are implementing COVID-19 safety guidelines to offer a safe shopping experience.
"We spread our racks out further, and we are working by appointment only so that we can get all the girls in here, but keep them socially safe," she said.
You are asked to check with each store before visiting to learn their individual rules and COVID-19 safety guidelines.
