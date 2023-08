If you shopped at Wegmans and used a credit card last week, you may have a double charge on your bill.

Wegmans grocery store chain says it's working to reverse double charges for some customers

Thousands of Wegmans customers who shopped last week should look for a double charge on their credit bill.

The issue occurred both in-store and online on August 16.

If you paid with an EBT or with a debit card and used your PIN, you should not be impacted unless you selected credit when swiping.

Wegmans says affected customers should see those duplicate charges reversed in the coming days, if they haven't already.