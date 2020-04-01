Business

Wegmans hiring 500 positions in New Jersey stores

Wegmans is hiring more than 500 part-time and full-time positions in New Jersey.

The company says it is "committed to keeping its doors opened and its shelves stocked during this time of uncertainty."

Wegmans Food Markets has nine stores in the state including Cherry Hill, Mt. Laurel, and Princeton.

"In addition to supporting our local food banks, we're fortunate to be in a position to offer employment to those who are unexpectedly out of work. If you see yourself as a fit for Wegmans, whether it's temporarily or long-term, we want you on the team," Joe Sofia, New Jersey Division Manager, said in a press release Tuesday. "We are humbled by our team of amazing employees who continue to show up for their colleagues and our customers every day. We're looking for compassionate people who want to help make a tangible difference during this difficult time and beyond."

Wegmans says it offers "comprehensive benefits and pay, and has expedited its hiring process to bring new team members on as soon as possible."

Those interested in temporary and long-term positions should apply online at jobs.wegmans.com.

