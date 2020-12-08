West Chester 16-year-old's Christmas light display helps animals in need

WEST CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Gavin Snyder, a sophomore at Rustin High School in West Chester, Pennsylvania is a little more than your typical 16-year-old with his passion for animals, decorating and charity.
"I raise money for the Brandywine Valley SPCA through a walkthrough Christmas display that I do," he said. "I devote most of my life to this and this is something I look forward to every year. I plan it out on a piece of paper."
Right off Route 202 at 895 S. Concord Road you'll find a holiday oasis of lights, decorations and 45 inflatables that Snyder's been collecting for over 10 years.
"I have an 18-foot Frosty and he has a kaleidoscope," he said. "Right next to him I have a 20-foot Santa and he waves his hand."
All that's required for those who walk through is a donation of their choice to be left in the mailbox. Last year, he was able to donate over $3,000 to the Brandywine Valley SPCA, which he only hopes to beat with this year's goal of $3,500. He even has a special guest on the itinerary.
"Next Saturday, Santa will be here visiting, walking around and if people want to get pictures with Santa they can," he said. "You can enjoy lights. You can smile even under that mask. You can feel safe even in a time where things are kind of crazy."
"My end goal is to make animals happy and make people happy. I really enjoy meeting the community," Snyder added.
