Syrup spills onto roadway after tractor-trailer overturns in West Conshohocken

WEST CONSHOHOCKEN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- It was a sticky situation in West Conshohocken, Montgomery County on Thursday evening.
A tractor-trailer carrying syrup jackknifed around 1 p.m. on the Blue Route ramp to Route 23 in West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.
The view from Chopper 6 showed crews working to clean up the mess.
The accident caused a traffic headache during the evening rush.
No injuries have been reported.
