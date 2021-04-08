accident

Syrup spills onto roadway after tractor-trailer overturns in West Conshohocken

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Syrup spills onto roadway after tractor-trailer overturns in West Conshohocken

WEST CONSHOHOCKEN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- It was a sticky situation in West Conshohocken, Montgomery County on Thursday evening.

A tractor-trailer carrying syrup jackknifed around 1 p.m. on the Blue Route ramp to Route 23 in West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.

The view from Chopper 6 showed crews working to clean up the mess.

The accident caused a traffic headache during the evening rush.

No injuries have been reported.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
montgomery countyaccident
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ACCIDENT
Hit-and-run driver kills bicyclist on Roosevelt Boulevard: Police
New charges announced in crash that killed firefighter on I-76
Police ID man killed in I-295 crash; 13 others injured
1 dead, 13 others injured after van flips in New Jersey
TOP STORIES
Teen killed in North Philly, lockdown lifted at nearby school
Teen killed, father injured in shooting outside South Jersey Walmart
Hospital making changes after delayed communication about shooting
Schuylkill Expressway reopens after multi-vehicle crash
Pa. postal worker fatally shot on route; former neighbor charged
KOP man accused of child porn, sextortion, sex assaults
Philadelphia sees inequities in mortgage approvals
Show More
Philly biology teacher receives honor
'Hamilton' Lottery: Be in the room where it happens for only $10
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Top 6: Game day spots in Philly
More TOP STORIES News