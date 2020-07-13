2 men critical after double shooting in West Kensington

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A double shooting in the West Kensington section of Philadelphia has left two men in critical condition early Monday.

It happened around 12:40 a.m. on the 2800 block of Mutter Street.

Police said a man in his 20s was shot in the stomach and another 36-year-old man was shot multiple times.

Investigators said officers found five shell casings at the scene.

There is no word on a suspect or a motive for the shooting at this time.
