Absecon man dies after head-on crash in Vineland, NJ

Friday, March 29, 2024
Police responded to the crash around 7:15 a.m. after reports of a head-on crash on West Park Avenue in Vineland, New Jersey, Friday.

VINELAND, N.J. (WPVI) -- One person is dead after a head-on crash Friday morning in Vineland, New Jersey.

Just before 7 a.m., police say 51-year-old Billy Hyslip, of Absecon, crossed over the center line in the 200 block of West Park Avenue and crashed head-on into another vehicle.

Hyslip was taken to Inspira Medical Center in Vineland, where he died from his injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle, a 32-year-old man from Cherry Hill, was not injured.

Police said no charges have been filed and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call Vineland police.

