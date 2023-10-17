Suspect wanted for killing co-worker barricaded in West Philadelphia home

Chopper 6 over scene of barricade situation in West Philadelphia

According to police, the suspect has told officers he is not going back to prison alive.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man who police say killed his co-worker in West Philadelphia is now involved in a standoff with officers at his home.

The shooting happened around 11:46 a.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of N. 57th Street.

That's where the victim, identified as a 36-year-old man, was shot once in the chest.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital a short time later.

Police say the shooting suspect entered his home in the 100 block of N. Ruby Street.

This was declared a barricade situation at 12:16 p.m.

Video from Chopper 6 showed a SWAT vehicle and a number of police officers on the scene.

