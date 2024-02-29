Man killed, another injured after fight ends with deadly shooting at West Philadelphia bar

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One man was killed and another one was injured after gunfire broke out in a West Philadelphia bar early Thursday morning.

Police say a fight broke out around 3 a.m. on the second floor of the Half Moon Bar at 41st Street and Haverford Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a man shot in his abdomen. He was transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Police also found another man around the corner who had been shot in the hand.

There were broken beer bottles and overturned furniture left behind. He was also taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

Homicide detectives are interviewing customers who were on the first floor at the time of the shooting.

There are also interior surveillance cameras that may have captured what happened.

No one has been arrested and no weapon has been recovered.

