shooting

Gunman fires at off-duty cop, security guards in West Philadelphia

Police say a man who had been kicked out of a party went across the street and opened fire.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An off-duty Philadelphia police officer came under fire while working at a private event early Saturday morning.

That officer, along with several armed security guards, had been hired for a party at Spade's Restaurant in West Philadelphia.

Police say a man inside was creating a problem, so he was kicked out around 1:40 a.m.

He then went across the street in the 4000 block of Lancaster Avenue and shot at the security guards and the officer.

They fired back but the man ran away and then drove off.

Neither the guards nor the officer were hit.
