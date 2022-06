PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a shooting Saturday that left a man critically injured in West Philadelphia.The incident happened just after 2 p.m. on the 400 block of N. Daggett Street.Police say a 28-year-old man was shot once in the stomach, left forearm, and three times in the back.He was transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and was listed in critical condition.No weapons were recovered from the scene.So far, no arrests have been made.