PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 33-year-old man was killed in a shooting in West Philadelphia.It happened around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday on the 800 block of North 50th Street.Police said the gunman shot the victim several times in the head, chest and torso at close range.The shooting occurred in front of a family member's home where the victim is known to stay, police said.The man was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.Investigators found at least 10 shell casings at the scene.No arrests have been made.