PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police say a woman was shot inside of a home in West Philadelphia.

It happened around 10:30 a.m. Friday on the 5900 block of Irving Street.

Investigators say a 33-year-old woman was shot once in the head.

She was rushed to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center in extremely critical condition.

Police say they are familiar with the suspect, but have not announced any arrests.