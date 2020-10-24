Officers on patrol hear shots fired in West Philadelphia, find victim

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Officers on patrol heard gunfire and found a shooting victim in West Philadelphia on Friday night.It happened just after 10 p.m. on the 6000 block of Vine Street.Authorities said officers in the area heard the sounds of shots fired. They followed the sound and discovered a 19-year-old man who had been shot multiple times.They took the man to the hospital. He was listed in critical condition and undergoing surgery.No arrests have been made.