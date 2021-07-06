Cook shot leaving work in West Philadelphia, 2nd man found critically injured nearby

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are trying to piece together two seemingly connected crime scenes in West Philadelphia.
A 27-year-old cook was shot twice in the leg as he left work at a restaurant on the 4900 block of Catharine Street around 10:30 p.m. Monday.
He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
When police arrived, they noticed a blood trail stretching a full block.
That led officers to a 28-year-old man who had been shot four times.
Police say they found a gun near him.
He was taken to the hospital in critical, but stable condition.
The 28-year-old is also in custody for questioning.
Police are checking area surveillance cameras for help in their investigation.
