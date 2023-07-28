Crews continue to repair massive sinkhole in West Philadelphia

Neighbors told Action News it is not the first time there's been a problem there.

Officials say it will likely take two weeks to complete the repairs and reopen Media Street.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- In West Philadelphia, crews are still inspecting a large sinkhole on 57th and Media streets that happened on Wednesday.

The water department says it has determined it will need to repair about 15 feet of a sewer line.

Crews will continue to inspect the area on Friday to determine if there are other repairs needed.

There is still no word on what caused the cave-in.

Some neighbors previously told Action News they were frustrated by the sinkhole's presence, while others said they were grateful no one was injured when it occurred.

"Glad no one got hurt," said Gregory Mosley. "No one drove by and wound up going in."