community journalist

West Philly basketball star kicks off 'Safe Summer' initiative

By
EMBED <>More Videos

West Philly basketball star kicks off 'Safe Summer' initiative

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- "Growing up, I think I realized that basketball was just something that kept me out of trouble," said Bria Young. "It introduced me to a lot of friends that I checked for a very long time."

Young, a West Philadelphia native, took her talents through college and soared onto the Harlem Globetrotters. She became the 14th female to play with the world-traveling exhibition team from 2016 to 2019.

But her heart always stayed close to home.

"I was able to travel all around the world, travel to 25 countries," she said. "And now I'm back here trying to just give back to children, kids who grew up in the same neighborhood that I grew up in."

Young created her non-profit, Bria Young Basketball Incorporated, in 2017. Since then, she has hosted workouts and training opportunities.

Today, she kicked off her "Safe Summer" initiative with a free workout session at Gustine Rec Center designed to connect kids with seasonal resources. For example, families received literature about summer camps and the WorkReady Summer program for ages 12-24.

"There's so much more for them out there," said Young. "They don't have to become victims to the streets."

10-year-old Melanie Budd already has her sights set on a bright future.

"When I grow up, I want to be a WNBA player because it's competitive, it's easy to play and you have fun and enjoy it," said Budd. "It's hard at first and then you get used to it and you practice to get better."

Bria Young, now a coach at New Foundations Charter School, hopes to encourage and motivate all kids, especially other female athletes.

"If they see that I can do it, then they know that they can also do it," she said.

To learn more about opportunities with Bria Young Basketball Inc., visit their website.

RELATED: Three teenage siblings tutor students in West Philly neighborhood

EMBED More News Videos

Sandra, Taylor, and Tyler are a tremendous team that tutors the youth in their neighborhood.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventseast falls (philadelphia)safetysummer funcommunity journalistsummerbasketballsportsfeel good
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COMMUNITY JOURNALIST
Pa. teacher pens book about bilingual students living American dream
Radnor police swear in second-grader as chief for the day
NJ school founder retires after 56 years
Reading tutors help turn the page on Philadelphia literacy landscape
TOP STORIES
$5 gas is here: AAA says nationwide average hits new high
'Enough is enough' say thousands demanding new gun measures
AccuWeather: Unsettled At Times This Weekend
24-year-old man hospitalized in North Philadelphia shooting
Safety a top priority ahead of busy Philly weekend
14-year-old dead, 15-year-old injured in Philadelphia shooting
Ukraine: Russia said to be using more deadly weapons in war
Show More
Suspect at large after armored vehicle carjacked in DE
Suspect in Pittsburgh homicide found dead in Brewerytown
Gas station owner posts sign for drivers: 'We hate our gas prices too'
Officials ID teens charged with murder in South Street mass shooting
Activists, councilmembers want help of National Guard, FEMA in Philly
More TOP STORIES News