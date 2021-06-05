Many excited about the return of live music in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The West Philly Porchfest returned to the city Saturday.The event was free as people congregated around porches in West Philadelphia to listen to live music from different bands."It's really nice to be outside with a bunch of people. iI's nice to perform for people again," said musician Sam Briger.Many say they were excited to listen to live music again."The music is great. It's really eclectic," said Louise Wulfsohn.Musician Jamie Unkefer said, "It's awesome, it's the best, it's so excellent. To be outside with all these friends and hear this music. That's just like wafting from every porch."