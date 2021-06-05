Community & Events

Many excited about the return of live music in Philadelphia

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Many excited about the return of live music in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The West Philly Porchfest returned to the city Saturday.

The event was free as people congregated around porches in West Philadelphia to listen to live music from different bands.

"It's really nice to be outside with a bunch of people. iI's nice to perform for people again," said musician Sam Briger.

Many say they were excited to listen to live music again.

"The music is great. It's really eclectic," said Louise Wulfsohn.

Musician Jamie Unkefer said, "It's awesome, it's the best, it's so excellent. To be outside with all these friends and hear this music. That's just like wafting from every porch."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventswest philadelphialive musiceventscommunity
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
17-year-old shot and killed in South Jersey Walmart parking lot
Hospital making changes after delayed communication about shooting
Schuylkill Expressway reopens after multi-vehicle crash
KOP man accused of child porn, sextortion, sex assaults
Philadelphia sees inequities in mortgage approvals
'Hamilton' Lottery: Be in the room where it happens for only $10
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Show More
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Top 6: Game day spots in Philly
Biden tells Justice Department to address unruly passengers
Fire spreads inside Fishtown building, placed under control
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
More TOP STORIES News