Man who allegedly shot driver following crash found guilty by Philadelphia judge

Authorities say Quayshon Glass sideswiped a man's car and then later shot the victim after an altercation.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man has been found guilty by a Philadelphia judge following an accident that led to a shooting last year.

According to the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office, 22-year-old Quayshon Glass was driving east on Baltimore Avenue in West Philly on May 6, 2021, when he sideswiped a man's car.

Glass then allegedly kept driving and slammed into a parked vehicle before fleeing on foot.

Authorities say the male victim had been following Glass in an effort to exchange insurance information, but he was unsuccessful.

While the victim was on the phone with police dispatch at the crash scene, authorities say Glass returned with a gun and shot the man in the chest.

The victim tackled Glass and was ultimately able to empty the gun of its remaining bullets.

The DA's office said the victim initially declined to identify Glass out of fear of retribution.

But 18th District patrol officers recognized Glass' vehicle and knew that he was an associate of a local street group known as "60K." It was through this investigation that police found Glass, which led to charges.

During a press conference on Monday, Assistant District Attorney Kwambina Coker credited an 18th District officer for saving the victim's life and the others involved in this case.

"You could hear in the police officer's body-worn cam the victim saying, 'I think I'm going to die, I'm blacking out."

Coker also credited the victim for his bravery at trial.

"The victim was able to make the strongest identification I've ever seen as a trial attorney. The defendant has a spider web tattoo on his right hand. And he told the judge as he's staring down the barrel of a firearm -- somebody who just shot him and as he's trying to clear out that firearm off to make sure he's not shot again, as he's trying to wrestle that firearm again -- the first thing, the only thing he could really see is that spider web tattoo. And that was the strongest identification we had on this on this case," said Coker.

Glass was found guilty of Aggravated Assault and Possession of an Instrument of Crime. He is scheduled to be sentenced in July.
